Bill to penalize foreigners for conducting illegal investigations in Russia goes to Duma

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. A group of lawmakers has submitted a bill to the Russian State Duma, or lower house of parliament, that would stipulate criminal liability, including up to five years’ imprisonment, for conducting illegal investigative actions within Russia by officials of foreign countries or international organizations in which Russia is not a member, Vasily Piskarev, chair of the State Duma Committee on Security and Anti-Corruption, said.

"Together with my colleagues from the State Duma, I’ve introduced the earlier announced draft amendments to the Russian Criminal Code. [The relevant bill] provides for the introduction of criminal liability for the illegal conduct in our country of investigative actions [pertaining to] criminal cases launched abroad," Piskarev told reporters.

He pointed out that investigative activities conducted by foreign individuals or entities in Russia, such as gathering evidence, bypassing existing procedures for investigative operational and search activities, and interrogating Russian citizens, either in person or remotely, as well as "obtaining samples from them for forensic examination, for example, fingerprints, genetic material and so on, or attempts to entrap Russians for subsequent arrest abroad," pose a threat to the security of Russian citizens and the state, and "therefore, should become a criminal offense." "We propose stipulating liability of up to five years’ imprisonment. I emphasize: This is provided that there are no indications of espionage in these actions. In the latter case, the penalty would be more severe," Piskarev emphasized.