Russia’s top diplomat Lavrov arrives in North Korea

PYONGYANG, October 18. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived in Pyongyang, according to a TASS reporter.

Earlier this week, Russia’s top diplomat accompanied Russian President Vladimir Putin on a trip to Beijing and held meetings with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi. The Russian leader is also invited to visit North Korea, but the timeline of a potential visit should be coordinated "via diplomatic channels," Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. He did not rule out that this issue could be expedited during Lavrov’s working visit.

Last month, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un paid an official visit to Russia, the first country he has visited since the COVD-19 pandemic. On September 12, Kim’s special train arrived at the border station Khasan from where the North Korean leader continued his trip to the Amur Region following a welcoming ceremony. Kim and Putin met at the Vostochny Spaceport in the Far Eastern region.