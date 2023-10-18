Putin, Xi Jinping conclude talks in Beijing — Kremlin spokesman

BEIJING, October 18. /TASS/. President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Xi Jinping of China have concluded talks in Beijing, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

"Yes, [the talks] are over, as well as the one-on-one [meeting]," he said.

The meeting, which took place on the sidelines of the Belt and Road forum, started at about 3:50 a.m. GMT. The heads of state first held talks that involved the two countries’ delegations and then, they had a working breakfast with a limited circle of delegates. Later, a one-on-one meeting took place.

This is the second Putin-Xi meeting this year. In March, the Chinese president made a state visit to Russia. Putin visited China in February 2022 for the closing ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympic Games.