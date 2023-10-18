Ten Ukrainian drones attack Russia’s Belgorod Region over past 24 hours

BELGOROD, October 18. /TASS/. Ten Ukrainian drones have attacked the Belgorod Region over the past 24 hours, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"In the Belgorod Region, the air defense system shot down six fixed-wing drones - three over the village of Dragunskoye, one each over the villages of Pushkarnoye, Belomestnoye and Golovino. There were no consequences," the governor wrote on his Telegram channel.

In the Borisovsky district, an explosive device was dropped from a quadcopter on the outskirts of the village of Tsapovka. In the Shebekinsky district, in the village of Sereda, a multi-rotor drone was downed by the electronic warfare system, the UAV later detonated. "There were no casualties or damage," Gladkov pointed out.

In the Yakovlevsky district, near the village of Olkhovka, fixed-wing drone was shot down. In the Graivoronsky district, the Ukrainian forces fired six mortar shelles at the outskirts of the village of Dronovka. In addition, an explosive device was dropped from a drone in the village of Kozinka. In the Krasnoyaruzsky district, the outskirts of the village of Staroselye came under artillery fire twelve times.