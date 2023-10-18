Top-level Russia-Pakistan meeting reflects two countries' desire to boost ties — analyst

ISLAMABAD, October 18. /TASS/. The meeting in Beijing between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Acting Pakistani Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar shows that the two countries are interested in strengthening and expanding their bilateral cooperation, Pakistani analyst Muhammad Taimur Fahad Khan told TASS.

"The main result of the talks, in my opinion, is the demonstration at the highest level that both Pakistan and Russia see each other as extremely important partners, are ready to cooperate in many areas and want to further strengthen bilateral relations," Khan, a researcher at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad, said.

Another important point in this context, according to the expert, is the willingness of Moscow and Islamabad "to work together to solve common regional problems, in particular the eradication of terrorism and the settlement of the Afghan issue."

On October 17, Putin met with Kakar in Beijing, where the two leaders are attending the Third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, marking their first face-to-face meeting. Kakar was sworn in as the head of Pakistan's interim government on August 14.