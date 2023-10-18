Putin invites other countries to participate in Northern Sea Route development

BEIJING, October 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin invited other countries to participate in the development of the Northern Sea Route, adding it is about to become navigational all year round.

"As far as the Northern Sea Route is concerned, Russia is not just inviting its partners to make active use of its transit potential. What is more, we are also inviting those interested to directly participate in its development," he said.

"We are ready to ensure reliable ice escorts, communications and supplies," the Russian leader assured.

The Northern Sea Route is a shipping lane from the Atlantic Ocean to the Pacific Ocean specifically running along the Russian Arctic coast from Murmansk on the Barents Sea, along Siberia, to the Bering Strait and Far East. The route’s overall length is 5,600 km and it includes more than 50 ports. The route is two times shorter than other nautical lanes connecting Europe and Far East.

The Northern Sea Route was opened for international cooperation in 1991.