Putin, Xi begin bilateral talks in Beijing

BEIJING, October 18. /TASS/. The Russian-Chinese negotiations with the participation of national delegations began on Wednesday in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square.

Putin’s delegation includes Deputy Prime Ministers Alexander Novak and Dmitry Chernyshenko, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov, Minister of the Development of the Russian Far East Alexey Chekunov, Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina and other officials.

A group of Russian businessmen present at the talks includes Sberbank CEO German Gref, VTB CEO Andrey Kostin, Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev, Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller, Novatek CEO Leonid Mikhelson, Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin, businessman Gennady Timchenko and many others.