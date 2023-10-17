Putin holds informal meeting with Kazakh, Uzbek counterparts — Kremlin spokesman

BEIJING, October 17. /TASS/. After a series of talks in Beijing, Russian President Vladimir Putin held an informal meeting with his Kazakh and Uzbek counterparts, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"After the official working contacts in Beijing, the Russian, Kazakh and Uzbek leaders held an informal meeting and continues to discuss current matters, including related to the talks that took place several days ago in Bishkek," he said.

The presidents are attending the One Belt One Road forum in Beijing. Putin’s program includes a series of bilateral meetings on the forum’s margins. He has already met with the leaders of Vietnam, Laos, Mongolia, Pakistan, and Thailand. Plans for tomorrow feature full-scale talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Other meetings are not excluded.