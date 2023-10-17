US trying to quiet guilty conscience with visits to Israel — Russian envoy

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. Washington, by sending its representatives to Israel and displaying its support for the country, is trying to atone for its mistakes, Russian Ambassador to Israel Anatoly Viktorov said at a videoconference.

"We are ready to work on ending the Palestinian-Israeli confrontation and on achieving a political settlement in the future," the diplomat said. "US emissaries are trying to atone for their mistakes and blunders by displaying this undying support for Israel," he added.

"The fact that the emissaries are here is their own business, let them send whatever message they need to send," the envoy noted.

"The power of Russian diplomacy and of the Russian leadership lies in the fact that we have never halted necessary interaction with any countries in the region," Viktorov stressed. "We maintain normal constructive ties with every country," he added.