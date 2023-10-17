Biden should show his wits by debating Russian Communist Party leader on TV — Duma speaker

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden should should take on the leader of Russian Communists, Gennady Zyuganov, in a televised debate and try to defeat him before deciding whether to run for the post of the head of state again, the speaker of the lower house of Russia’s parliament, Vyacheslav Volodin, has said.

While commenting on the adoption of the first reading of the bill to revoke ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty, Volodin recalled Biden’s vow to run for president in order to "stick it" to Putin.

"Colleagues, he should pick on someone his own age - Gennady Zyuganov. First he should best Zyuganov, and contest the presidency only after that," Volodin said.

"Zyuganov always knows where the exit and entrance are. As for Biden, he gets confused and forgets where he is. He has no chance. Zyuganov will defeat him," he concluded, noting that many Soviet citizens who had emigrated to the United States remembered the Communist Party well enough, and among them there were those who "for various reasons" were looking forward to the CPRF leader's appearance on the big screen.