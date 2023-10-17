About 1,000 Russian, CIS citizens located in southern Gaza Strip — Russian envoy to Israel

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. About one thousand nationals of Russia and other countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and their family members are currently located in the southern part of the Gaza Strip, where they are waiting for the Rafah Border Crossing into Egypt to open, Russian Ambassador to Israel Anatoly Viktorov said at a press conference.

"As a result of actions taken by the Israel Defense Forces [IDF] in the north of the [Palestinian] enclave or semi-enclave, as we call it, about one million, or maybe even slightly more, Gaza Strip residents have relocated closer to southern districts," he noted. "By the way, according to our estimates, there are about 1,000 Russian citizens, and citizens of other CIS countries, and their family members among them, who are waiting for the go-ahead from our side for when they can pass through the [Rafah] Border Crossing," the envoy said.

According to the diplomat, the situation in the southern Gaza Strip is "close to a catastrophe." "According to some reports, the Israeli authorities have at least partially allowed water and electric power supplies given the humanitarian situation," the diplomat explained. "The UN structures, the International Red Cross and other humanitarian organizations are making some efforts to help people. Basically, the situation is close to chaos and a catastrophe, if one is to put it bluntly, and I am not sure that this problem can be resolved literally today," he added.

"Let me reiterate: The important thing is to end the military standoff and call a ceasefire, and only in this way can the problem be resolved," Viktorov concluded.