Putin says ways to turn Russia-Hungary trade relations back to growth worth consideration

BEIJING, October 17. /TASS/. Moscow and Budapest should consider the ways of reaching further growth of trade turnover between the two countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

"Last year trade and economic cooperation demonstrated considerable growth, by more than 80%. Unfortunately, this year, in the first seven months, we observed a decline by 35%. This does not offset last year’s [growth] by more than 80%," he said, adding that "there are still grounds to consider what should be done additionally for influencing this process in a positive way."

In turn, the Hungarian prime minister said that the country was interested in maintaining cooperation with Russia, including in the economic area.