Putin, Hungarian prime minister meet in Beijing

BEIJING, October 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has met with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on the sidelines of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing.

"Despite the fact that opportunities to maintain interaction and foster relations are quite limited under current geopolitical conditions, however, it is quite pleasing that our ties with many European countries remain and develop. Hungary is one of these countries," the Russian president said.

The Russian leader has a number of other bilateral meeting scheduled within the framework of the forum.