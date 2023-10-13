Moldova continues receiving Russian gas — Putin

BISHKEK, October 13. /TASS/. Moldova has not actually rejected Russian gas and is safely receiving it up to now, President Vladimir Putin told reporters.

"We have recently heard Moldova rejected Russian gas. It turns out it has not rejected and is smoothly receiving it to date," the Russian leader said.

The country is receiving gas from Russia at prices it offered to Gazprom, Putin noted. "We made advances to Moldova as regards pricing. There is one price during one half of the year, another price during the other half, not important. It is important that we did exactly as we had been requested," the President stressed.