West pressures Russia’s partners, but CIS leaders put national interests first — Putin

BISHKEK, October 13. /TASS/. Leaders of the CIS countries put national interests first, although the West is trying to put pressure on all of Moscow's partners, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State.

"We understand perfectly well, let’s face it, it concerns not only the CIS, it concerns all of Russia's partners. There are attempts to put pressure on all of them, one might say frighten them, intimidate them, boss some of them around. But the leaders of the CIS countries, we understand this very well, are people who are guided by national interests above all," he said.

The Russian president said he expects that CIS leaders will continue to build relations in this way in the future.

"On the contrary, we see that the more crude the attempt to put pressure on someone, the less success those who try to do so achieve," he stated.

According to Putin, the issue of greater foreign policy coordination within the CIS remains relevant.

"Of course, there is a need not only to regularly check notes on pressing global and regional issues, but also to develop coordinated concrete approaches and jointly promote these approaches, including in the UN and other multilateral platforms," he said.