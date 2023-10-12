Solution of Korean nuclear issue gets postponed because of US’, allies’ actions — diplomat

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. The situation on the Korean Peninsula concerns Russia, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko told reporters, adding that the settlement of the Korean problem gets postponed because of the actions of the US and its allies.

"The things that happen on the Korean Peninsula concern us to a significant degree, because the trends are, unfortunately, not too optimistic due to the course, chosen by the United States and its allies towards both DRPK and the situation on the peninsula in general," he said answering a question from TASS. "Their actions - uncalculated, as we see them - only postpone the resolution of the Korean nuclear issue."

Rudenko added that, instead of establishing a dialogue with Pyongyang, the US side chose the tactic of growing pressure, of having joint military exercise, of "intimidation with, effectively, force options of resolution of the problem and by establishment of new military alliances in the sub-region."

"And, of course, these methods are unlikely to achieve a, at least, calm, peaceful situation in the region," he concluded.