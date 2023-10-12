Russia, Kyrgyzstan hold similar or close views on international issues — Putin

BISHKEK, October 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Moscow and Bishkek hold close views on pressing regional and global issues.

"During the exchange of views on a number of the most pressing regional and global problems, it was stated that the positions of Russia and Kyrgyzstan are in many respects close or identical, as diplomats say," the Russian president said following talks with his Kyrgyz counterpart Sadyr Japarov.

Putin said that Russia and Kyrgyzstan coordinate their work at the UN and other leading international platforms, including the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the CIS.

The Russian president expressed gratitude to Kyrgyzstan for productive joint work. He said the results of the visit will help the development of the alliance between Russia and Kyrgyzstan and will benefit all people in the two countries.

Putin arrived on a two-day visit to Kyrgyzstan early this morning. In Bishkek, the leaders held talks and a ceremony of signing bilateral documents. The presidents will also together take part in a solemn event dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the Russian military airbase in Kant. On October 13, Putin and Japarov, along with other CIS leaders, will participate in a meeting of the group’s Council of Heads of State.