Putin starts his two-day official visit to Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, October 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin starts his official two-day visit to Kyrgyzstan.

He will take part in a meeting of the Council of CIS heads of state, hold a series of bilateral meetings, including with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and attend a number of other events.

On the first day Putin will hold an official meeting with his Kyrgyz counterpart Sadyr Japarov.

The next item on the agenda for Thursday is Russian-Kyrgyz negotiations. On the Russian side, the delegation will include Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk, Justice Minister Konstantin Chuychenko, Natural Resources Minister Alexander Kozlov, Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov, Science and Higher Education Minister Valery Falkov and Rosatom head Alexey Likhachev.

The parties will discuss key issues of further development of bilateral relations in political, trade, economic, military-technical, cultural, humanitarian and other areas. They will also exchange views on current international issues.

Following the negotiations, a signing ceremony of joint intergovernmental and interdepartmental documents will take place, after which Putin and Japarov will make a final statement for the media.

The leaders of Russia and Kyrgyzstan will also take part in a gala event dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the Russian Kant military airbase in Kyrgyzstan.

The active phase of the CSTO exercises takes place in Kyrgyzstan from October 9 to 13 at the Edelweiss training ground. These maneuvers are the completion of the Combat Brotherhood 2023 CSTO joint strategic exercises.

The Russian leader's busy schedule for Thursday also includes a meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. It is expected that the heads of the two states will discuss issues related to the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh, the peaceful integration of Karabakh Armenians into the legal field of Azerbaijan, and the observance of their internationally recognized rights and freedoms.

On Friday, Putin will meet with the leader of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon in the capital of Kyrgyzstan and will take part in a meeting of the Council of CIS heads of state together with the presidents of Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.