Putin calls Russian-made nuclear power plants safest in the world

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Nuclear power plants (NPPs) developed in Russia are the safest in the world, which is recognized by the international community, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the Russian Energy Week.

"Russian-designed nuclear power plants are actually among the safest in the world, as our experts have devised an infinitely expandable safety system. It can be replicated in larger and larger volumes, as much as you want, it’s only a matter of money," he said.

Furthermore, Russia also invites local companies to work at nuclear power plants.

All of this, in his view, makes Russia competitive in this sector. Costs are another factor in this. Consequently, Rosatom is responsible for 80% of nuclear power plant construction worldwide.