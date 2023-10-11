Russia fulfills all its obligations regarding energy supplies — Putin

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. The Russian side fulfills all its obligations regarding energy supplies both within the country and to foreign partners, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated during the plenary session of the Russian Energy Week.

"We fulfill all our obligations - within the country and to our partners who want to work with us," the head of state said.

As Putin noted, the Russian energy industry, in connection with the sanctions, "probably could have worked the previous 1.5 years with better effect." "But the results of the work are good," he said.