MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed several crossing points over the Oskol River in the Kharkov Region to deny the Ukrainian military the possibility to bring supplies and ammunition, Vitaly Ganchev, head of the regional military and civilian administration, told TASS on Wednesday.

"Lately, our forces have destroyed several crossings over the Oskol River by missile strikes to deny the Ukrainian military the possibility to use them as supply routes. The destruction of the crossing points significantly complicated the Ukrainian army’s troop rotation and ammunition supply," Ganchev said.

The head of the regional military and civilian administration said earlier that the Ukrainian army was redeploying additional territorial defense forces to the Kupyansk area.

Russia’s Defense Ministry reported earlier on Wednesday that Russian forces had improved their forward edge positions in their active operations in the Kupyansk area over the last 24 hours.