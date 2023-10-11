US continues making world unsafe, gather weapons for Kiev — Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Washington continues to make the world increasingly less safe and does everything to pump Kiev with weapons under the "every little helps" principle, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in regards to the handover of munitions, captured by the US in the Gulf of Oman, to Kiev.

"Groundlessly using UN Security Council resolutions and manipulating their content in bad faith, Washington continues to make the world increasingly less safe. Aiming to keep pumping the Kiev regime with weapons, it resorts to any means under the ‘every little helps’ principle. Now, they have resorted to robbery at sea. Meanwhile, the military property dedicated to Kiev not only continues to fuel the conflict in Ukraine itself, but also spreads beyond, contributing to growing threats in hotspots in other regions. Washington should have long realized that such actions will not yield the desired dividends; instead, understanding of the danger of the American course grows in the world," the diplomat noted.