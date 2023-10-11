Russian ambassador to Israel calls for condemning Hamas terrorist activities

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. The terrorist methods that Hamas militants used in attacking Israel must be condemned, Russian Ambassador to Tel Aviv Anatoly Viktorov said.

"The terrorist methods that Hamas militants used at the beginning stages of the confrontation certainly must be condemned; this is non-negotiable," he pointed out during debates hosted by the Valdai Discussion Club.

Viktorov added that Russia was deeply concerned about the developments in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict zone and opposed civilian killings and hostage-taking. "As for taking hostages, it goes without saying that this is unacceptable, especially when it comes to women, children and elderly people. They must be released. Any violence against civilians is unacceptable for us, no matter which side of the border or line of contact civilians are on," the diplomat stressed.

Tensions in the Middle East flared up again after Hamas militants infiltrated Israel from the Gaza Strip. The Palestinian movement described its attack as a response to the actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Jerusalem's Temple Mount. Israel declared a state of readiness for war, announced a total blockade of Gaza and started carrying out strikes on the Palestinian enclave, as well as on certain areas in Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also taking place in the West Bank. Up to 1,000 Palestinians have been killed and over 5,000 have suffered wounds; in Israel, the death toll has surpassed 1,200 and more than 3,000 people have been wounded.