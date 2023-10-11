No exact dates for Putin's visit to North Korea yet — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Details of Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to North Korea are being worked out, there are no exact dates yet, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"There is an invitation. Of course, it will be worked out. But all other nuances will be coordinated through diplomatic channels. There are no clear dates yet," the spokesman told reporters.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited Russia on September 12-17 and held talks with Putin at the Vostochny Spaceport in Russia’s Far Eastern Amur Region, after which Peskov reported that Putin gratefully accepted Kim's invitation to visit the country.