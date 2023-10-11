Abbas' visit to Russia being prepared, but no dates set yet — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' visit to Russia is being prepared, but it is too early to say when it may take place, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has told the media.

"The visit is being prepared. We will inform you in due time about the dates. Time is not ripe yet," Peskov said.

On October 10, Peskov also said that no date for Abbas' visit to Russia had been set. It can be agreed upon through diplomatic channels. He also specified that the visit had been planned in advance.