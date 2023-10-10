Putin, Erdogan alarmed by catastrophic casualties of Israeli-Palestinian conflict

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. During a phone conversation on Tuesday, the presidents of Russia and Turkey, Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, expressed their concern about the latest Israeli-Palestinian escalation that resulted in catastrophic civilian casualties, the Kremlin press service said.

"The main focus [of the phone conversation] was on the situation in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict zone, which has deteriorated rapidly," the Kremlin said, adding that the sides expressed "deep concern about the ongoing escalation of violence, [and] the catastrophic growth of civilian casualties.".