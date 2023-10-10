Lavrov’s visit to North Korea in the works — Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s visit to North Korea is in the works, it will include discussion of a wide array of bilateral issues, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said during a briefing.

"In implementation of agreements achieved at the highest level, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s visit to Pyongyang is currently being organized; during the visit, the sides will discuss a wide array of bilateral relations and Korean Peninsula issues," the diplomat said.

"As soon as the dates and the format are negotiated, we will definitely share this information with you," she added.

Zakharova noted that specific directions of cooperation in practical areas will be reviewed during the session of the intergovernmental commission on trade, economic and technological cooperation, scheduled for November.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited Russia on September 12-17 and held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Vostochny Cosmodrome. Later, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Putin accepted Kim Jong Un’s invitation to visit North Korea. According to Peskov, the timeframe for Putin’s visit will be negotiated via diplomatic channels, including during Lavrov’s visit to Pyongyang.