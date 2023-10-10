Putin, Iraqi PM to take part in Russian Energy Week

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said during talks with Prime Minister of Iraq Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani that they will take part in Russian Energy Week forum in Moscow tomorrow.

"We [face] many tasks in the bilateral aspect. All of them will be in the focus of our attention. Tomorrow we will jointly participate in Russian Energy Week. This is a good, a sound international forum, an event in the global energy sphere, where specialists and experts can gather and talk about today, about the near and the more remote prospects," the Russian leader said during talks.