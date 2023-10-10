Moscow working on getting Russians out of Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone

]MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. Russia is in the process of working out a way to evacuate Russian citizens from the zone of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday.

"We are working on this issue right now, in real time. A situation and crisis center is operational at the Russian Foreign Ministry," Ryabkov said.

"We are maintaining permanent contact with all our representative services in the region. We have looked at all the information and we are set to make a decision on the evacuation of our nationals," the high-ranking diplomat added.

Ryabkov noted that dozens of Russians have already turned to the country’s embassies requesting assistance and "the exact figure is constantly changing."

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 when Palestinian militants from the Hamas movement attacked Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. According to the latest official data, almost 700 Palestinians have been killed since the renewed outbreak of violence, while over 3,700 have suffered wounds. In Israel, more than 900 people have lost their lives and about 2,600 have been wounded.

Hamas described its operation as a response to the aggressive actions of the Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Old City of Jerusalem. Israel has declared a state of readiness for war and announced a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians.