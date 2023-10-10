Russia’s priority is to ensure safety of Russian citizens in Middle East — diplomat

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. Russia’s present-day priority is to provide for the safety of Russian nationals in the Middle East and organize their possible evacuation, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday.

"Our top priority today is to provide for the safety of our citizens and organize evacuation for everyone wishing to leave. This is what we are dealing with at the moment," the diplomat said.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 when Palestinian militants from the Hamas movement attacked Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. According to the latest official data, almost 700 Palestinians have been killed since the renewed outbreak of violence, while over 3,700 have suffered wounds. In Israel, more than 900 people have lost their lives and about 2,600 have been wounded.

Hamas described its operation as a response to the aggressive actions of the Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Old City of Jerusalem. Israel has declared a state of readiness for war and announced a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians.