Russia should ensure readiness for resuming nuclear tests, says senior diplomat

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. Russian proving grounds should be ready for resuming nuclear tests, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters in the lower house of Russia’s parliament on Tuesday.

"The Russian president has clearly formulated the task: we should make our proving grounds ready for resuming testing. However, in practical terms, the tests can be resumed only after the United States carries out similar testing," the senior Russian diplomat said.

As the deputy foreign minister pointed out, "these are two integral elements of the position that Russia holds at all venues." "We uphold it along all lines, in particular, in the wake of the upcoming revocation of the ratification of the CTBT [Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty]," he added.