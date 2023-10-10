Lavrov sees West bent on expansion in post-Soviet space

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. The West pays a special attention to expansion in the post-Soviet space, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"The collective West has been constantly violating the fundamental principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries, too. <…> It is currently bent on expansion in the post-Soviet space," Lavrov emphasized in his article entitled "Respecting the Principles of the UN Charter as the Key to International Peace and Stability."

To Lavrov, "the unconditional support of the activity by the criminal Kiev regime on the part of Western capitals is nothing less than a violation of the principle of self-determination in the wake of a gross interference in [Ukraine’s] internal affairs."