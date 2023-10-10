US localizes Internet control, uses it for intelligence, official says

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. The United States uses cyberspace for confrontation with other countries, Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council Oleg Khramov told Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

According to him, in general, "the current state of international relations is characterized by a global confrontation of Western countries not only with Russia, but also with other countries defending their national interests."

"This is also fully true in the information sphere. Instead of a safe environment for the economic development of sovereign countries, the Internet has become an arena of geopolitical confrontation. The US, which created the Internet, ensured the localization of control over most of it on its territory, and when it became global, began to use its dominance to solve its own opportunistic tasks, including in the interests of the US security services," Khramov said.

He pointed out that this line "manifested itself in the organization of large-scale intelligence operations, including against its allies, in the preparation and execution of computer attacks on critical facilities of a number of sovereign states, as well as in the creation of conditions for subversive activities on the territory and in the Internet space of many independent countries, and in the planting of alien spiritual and moral values among their peoples.".