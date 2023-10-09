Putin orders to take measures for IPO support in Russian market

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed to take measures of further supporting initial public offerings (IPO) in the Russian market.

Such item is contained in the list of assignments posted on the Kremlin’s website.

"The Russian government in cooperation with the Bank of Russia to set target values starting from 2023 and provide for the calculation of actual values in respect of public offering of corporate stocks in the Russian financial market, undertaking extra measures to support such offering," the document reads.

The Cabinet and the Central Bank should also set target and actual values for trade and project financing implemented by financial institutions, with extra measures to be taken if required to stimulate it.