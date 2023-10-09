Russia expands circle of its supporters, becomes key element of new world order — official

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. Russia's support base is steadily growing and it is fast becoming a key element of the emerging multipolar world order, Director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Sergey Naryshkin said on Monday.

"Defending the interests of the global majority, Russia is constantly expanding its circle of supporters in the international arena and, of course, is becoming one of the key elements of the emerging multipolar world order," the statement said.

Changes in the history of international relations "have never occurred without conflict," it added, because "the beneficiaries of the former global order, which has lost its functionality and legitimacy, are in no hurry to give up their privileged status."