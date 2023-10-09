Ukrainian military carries out five shelling attacks on Donetsk in 40 minutes

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military carried out five shelling attacks on Donetsk between 7:45 a.m. and 8:25 a.m. on Monday, the Donetsk People’s Republic’s (DPR) mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to Ukrainian War Crimes said.

The city’s Kirovsky and Kievsky districts came under attack. The Ukrainian armed forces fired seventeen 155 mm artillery shells.

The Ukrainian military also carried out two attacks on the Yasinovatovsky District of the DPR, firing seven munitions.