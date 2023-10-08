Evacuation of Russian nationals from Palestine possible, but not on agenda yet

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. Evacuation of Russian citizens from the territory of Palestine is possible in the nearest future, but this issue is not on the agenda as of yet, Aliya Zaripova, a spokeswoman for the Russian diplomatic mission in Palestine, told TASS on Sunday.

"It [the evacuation] is not under discussions at the moment," she said. "We will certainly announce the updates on the issue if they come up."

No information about possible casualties among Russian nationals on Palestinian territory.

On the morning of October 7, rocket attacks were launched at the Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Simultaneously, groups of militants infiltrated the territory of Israel. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) announced it was launching Operation 'Iron Swords' in retaliation for the attack, coming from the Palestinian exclave.

Ismail Haniyeh, the current head of HAMAS's Political Bureau, said the Palestinian attack was launched in retaliation for Israel’s aggressive actions regarding the Al Aqsa mosque in central Jerusalem. Under these circumstances, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has approved a call-up of reservists. The state of emergency was declared over the entire territory of Israel. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his country was "at war" and was determined to win it.

According to latest reports, the rocket attacks left at least 300 Israelis dead and over 1,500 injured. Israel’s attacks on the exclave left over 230 Palestinians dead and almost 1,700 wounded.