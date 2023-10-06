Ukrainians can enter Russia from abroad through two checkpoints

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. Russia has introduced special entry requirements for citizens of Ukraine arriving from third countries, according to the executive order approved by the Russian government, which was made available to TASS.

Under the order, starting from midnight on October 16, Ukrainian citizens will be able to enter Russia only through the Ludonka road traffic checkpoint in the Pskov Region and the air checkpoint at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport.

This is a provisional measure aimed at ensuring Russians’ security amid the current geopolitical circumstances.