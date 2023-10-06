Russia, Uzbekistan to closely cooperate in fighting terrorism, extremism

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. Russia and Uzbekistan will continue to develop cooperation and work closely together in the area of fighting terrorism, extremism, trafficking of drugs, weapons and ammunition, Russian and Uzbek Presidents Vladimir Putin and Shavkat Mirziyoyev said in a joint statement after their talks in Moscow.

"The sides declare that in order to ensure security and stability of the two countries, focus will continue to be placed on countering terrorism and extremism, trafficking of drugs, weapons, ammunition and explosives, cross-border organized crime, human trafficking and economic crimes. The sides emphasize the need for further development and close cooperation between the competent authorities in countering these threats," the statement said.

According to the statement, Moscow and Tashkent will also continue to develop cooperation in the defense and military-technical areas.

"Work will continue to develop cooperation in the defense area and collaboration in the military-technical field on the basis of existing and future agreements," the statement said.

The two presidents noted that amid the processes of global transformation of the world order, Russia and Uzbekistan will continue coordinated efforts, helping to ensure regional and international security, establishment of favorable conditions for the implementation of sustainable development goals.

"Priority will continue to be given to preventing and resolving crisis situations, reducing conflict potential and political and diplomatic response to various challenges and threats," the statement said.