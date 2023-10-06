Moscow interested in developing cooperation with Uzbekistan, Russian prime minister says

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. Russia and Uzbekistan are proactively collaborating in many areas and Moscow is interested in developing such cooperation further, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at a meeting with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

"Dear Shavkat Miromonovich, This your first visit to Russia after being elected as president. I am absolutely confident that it will open up a new page in the development of amicable partnership and ally relations that link the peoples of Uzbekistan and Russia," Mishustin said.

The prime minister noted that he is working at the government-to-government level together with Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov on all mandates for supporting strategic agreements between the two countries. "And, of course, we will be carrying out those agreements that will be reached today during talks in the Kremlin," Mishustin noted.

"We are sincerely interested in deepening our cooperation. Our mutual trade and economic turnover is over 612 bln rubles ($6.1 bln), or 98 trln Uzbek som. In the January-July period, our mutual trade volume gained another 14.5% and currently stands at more than 470 bln Russian rubles ($4.7 bln) or 58 trln Uzbek som," the prime minister emphasized.

Cooperation in the area of investments is progressing proactively, Mishustin noted. Russian companies are working successfully in the Uzbek market. Large-scale joint projects are being implemented in energy, agriculture, transport infrastructure, and the digital economy. He also welcomed Uzbekistan’s participation in the Eurasian Economic Union as an observer.