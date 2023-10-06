Chances of resuming grain deal nil until Russia’s demands met — diplomat

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. There is no chance of the grain deal being restored until all Russia’s requirements, which are set out in a UN memorandum, are met in full, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Friday.

"Besides some [previously-made Western] exhortations about the need to renew the deal, nothing has been done in terms of global [food] security," Grushko said speaking in an interview with Russia’s Rossiya-24 TV channel. "The European Union has some work to do in order to provide for deliveries [of Russian products] to the markets of needy EU states."

"This means lifting restrictions imposed on all of our companies that produce the grain, fertilizers and ancillary products," the Russian diplomat noted. "This also means reconnecting Rosselkhozbank to SWIFT, granting insurance to our vessels, ensuring their right to dock at the ports of the EU member-states, as well as ports operated by other countries, and restoring normal logistics and legal framework for grain trade operations."

"To date, nothing has been done. Therefore, as long as there is no real shift towards fulfilling our requirements, which were fixed in the corresponding document of the UN document that contains all obligations on this issue, there is no chance of restoring the deal," Grushko stated.

"The ball is in the court of the United States and the European Union and they should either stop talking about global food security or quietly do what I have just mentioned," the Russian diplomat added.