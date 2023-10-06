Algeria to bolster UN Security Council’s work as rotating member — senior Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. Algeria, as a new non-permanent rotating member of the UN Security Council (UNSC), will help to strengthen the work of the organization, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said at a briefing, noting that the country also has a strong case for joining BRICS.

"Algeria has been elected a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council. I believe that this will be a big plus for the Security Council," the deputy foreign minister said. "Algeria, in any case, has strong grounds for joining large regional organizations, including BRICS," Vershinin added.

The BRICS group now stands "at an absolutely new qualitative stage," according to the official. "We have a lot of new members, and it implies that a period of fine-tuning is now needed," the deputy foreign minister noted.

Following this year’s BRICS summit on August 22-24 in Johannesburg, South African President and current BRICS Chairman Cyril Ramaphosa announced the expansion of the group to include six new members effective January 1, 2024: Argentina, Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Ethiopia.

According to the results of the election of UNSC non-permanent members for 2024-2025, held on September 3 in the framework of the 77th Session of the UN General Assembly, Slovenia received 153 votes, while Belarus garnered the votes of 38 countries. Algeria, Guyana, Sierra Leone and South Korea were also elected as non-permanent rotating members of the UNSC for 2024-2025. These countries ran uncontested.