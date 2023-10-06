Revocation of CTBT ratification does not mean intention to conduct nuclear tests — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. The possible revocation of ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT) does not mean that Russia plans to conduct nuclear tests, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has told the media.

"This is not tantamount to a declaration of the intention to conduct nuclear tests," he said, commenting on State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin's statement that the lower house of parliament intended to discuss the revocation of ratification at its next session.

Peskov explained that Putin was primarily referring to the need for bringing the de facto situation to a common denominator.

"A long time ago we signed and ratified the treaty, but the Americans did not ratify it. As a means to bring the situation to a common denominator, the president mentioned the possibility of withdrawing this ratification, which Volodin said he was ready to do," Peskov explained.

The Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty (CTBT) was approved by the UN General Assembly on September 24, 1996. It prohibits test explosions of nuclear charges, as well as nuclear explosions for peaceful purposes. The ban applies to tests in all media (in the atmosphere, outer space, underwater and underground) and is absolute and comprehensive. The treaty has not entered into force because it has not been ratified by the United States, Egypt, Israel, Iran and China. India, the DPRK and Pakistan did not sign it.