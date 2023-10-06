Russia’s message on global security threats supported by many at UN — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. Russia is confident that its clear message on global security challenges has been heard and supported by many at the UN, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said.

"The emphasis that [Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov] has put very clearly in New York, on the need to respect and adhere to the principles of the UN Charter in their entirety and interrelationship, this emphasis seems to me to be one of the main ones that was heard and supported by very many," the senior diplomat said at a press conference following the Russian delegation's participation in the High-Level Week of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly. He pointed out that Lavrov's speech was "sometimes tough in defining the challenges and dangers that the international community has to deal with today."

According to Vershinin, the Russian delegation felt the support of representatives of other countries on the sidelines of the UN during bilateral contacts and multilateral meetings. "In this sense, we are satisfied," he concluded.