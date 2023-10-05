Imposing foreign rules on any country should be prohibited — Putin

SOCHI, October 5. /TASS/. Russia wants to live in an open world where no one will ever try to erect artificial barriers to people's communication, imposing foreign rules on any country should be prohibited, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a plenary session of the Valdai Discussion Club.

"We want to live in an open, interconnected world where no one will ever try to erect artificial barriers. There should be a barrier-free environment so that people can communicate freely, realize their creative potential and prosper, this is what we should strive for. Second, we want the diversity of the world not only to be preserved, but also to be the basis for universal development. It should be forbidden to impose on any country or people how they should live, how they should feel. Only true cultural and civilizational diversity will ensure the well-being of people and the balance of interests," the president said.

The head of state also pointed out that no one has the right to rule the world for others or on behalf of others. "The world of the future is a world of collective decisions made at the level where they are most effective and by the composition of participants who are really capable of making a significant contribution to solving a particular problem. No one will decide for everyone, and not everyone will decide on everything, but those who are directly affected by a particular problem will agree on what to do and how to do it," Putin said.