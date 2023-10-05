China-Russia cooperation built on constructive basis — Putin

SOCHI, October 5. /TASS/. Cooperation between Beijing and Moscow has never been targeted against anyone, it is constructive in nature, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the Valdai Discussion Club.

"I would like to emphasize once again, I would like to draw attention to this: all this work is not and has never been done against anyone. It has a constructive beginning and is aimed solely at achieving a positive result both for us - Russia and China - and for our partners around the world," Putin said.

According to the Russian head of state, the countries are building logistical chains that will certainly meet the goals set by Chinese President Xi Jinping for the Chinese economy, as well as Russia's goals of economic development and partnership relations with other countries.

However, according to Putin, the talks between the leaders of the countries within the framework of the One Belt One Road forum, which will be held in China on October 15-17, will be devoted to these very issues, both in the bilateral and multilateral format.

On sanctions against China, Russia

According to Putin, sanctions against China were imposed by Western countries long before the events in Ukraine. "At some moments, everything turned into a semblance of a trade war between China and the United States," Putin pointed out.

"We are interested in creating new logistics routes. And China is also interested," Putin said. The Russian president pointed to the growth of trade turnover. At the same time, he mentioned the North-South transport corridor, adding that China is building some routes through Central Asian states. "We are interested in supporting this," he concluded.