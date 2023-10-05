Russia has to respond to constant geopolitical pressure, says Putin

SOCHI, October 5. /TASS/. Russia has to respond to constantly mounting geopolitical pressure, President Vladimir Putin said at a plenary session of the Valdai International Discussion Club on Thursday.

"It has to respond to constantly mounting military and political pressure [against Russia]," he said.

The war unleashed by the Kiev regime with the direct and active support of the collective West has been going on for the tenth year now and Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine is aimed exactly at ceasing military operations in the region, the Russian leader said.

"And it [the special military operation] reminds us that unilateral steps, no matter who takes them, will inevitably trigger counteractions. As you know, action triggers counteraction," the head of state said, adding that any responsible state, any sovereign, independent and self-respecting country would act in this manner.