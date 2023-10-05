Plenary session of Valdai Discussion Club with Putin's participation kicks off in Sochi

SOCHI, October 5. /TASS/. The plenary session of the 20th annual meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club with the participation of Russian President Vladimir Putin has begun in Krasnaya Polyana in Sochi.

The forum is attended by 140 experts, politicians, diplomats and economists from 42 countries of Africa, Eurasia, North and South America.

The topic of this year’s discussion is "Fair Multipolarity: How to Ensure Security and Development for Everyone."

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced earlier that Putin's speech at the Valdai Discussion Club will be very informative. According to him, it will be determined by international conditions and turbulences in the world. Traditionally, after the speech Putin will answer questions from the moderator of the discussion.