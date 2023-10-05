Russian forces hold advantageous positions near Rabotino — governor

MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. Russian artillery has been delivering strikes on the enemy near Rabotino in the Zaporozhye Region, region’s head, Yevgeny Balitsky, has told the media.

"In principle, Rabotino is a gray zone. Our troops easily hold positions. Strikes are carried out on the enemy from the hills on the left-and right-hand side. We have favorable positions today," Balitsky said.

He explained that the enemy was mostly in a lowland.

"We have major forces and means concentrated in one place, mainly artillery, which has been hitting the enemy located [there]. We have favorable positions. We are satisfied with the position we have. We are on the hills. The enemy enters the lowland. Then the artillery does its job," Balitsky concluded.