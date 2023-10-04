Moscow mulling response to EU ban on Russian cars — Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. Russia will not ignore the decision of some European Union (EU) countries to ban cars from Russia, and specialized agencies are now preparing a response, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"Currently, the relevant agencies are in contact to work out a response here (the decision of a number of EU countries to announce a ban on the entry of cars from Russia - TASS). We will certainly notify you when these decisions are agreed upon, but I can say that the actions of these EU countries will not be left without a proper reaction," the diplomat emphasized.

The Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman noted that the Russian side considers the ban on the entry of Russian cars into a number of EU countries "as another attempt to recreate not only an iron curtain in Europe, but a true revival of Nazism in its various neo-forms." "This measure is designed to further narrow the few opportunities for interpersonal contacts on our common European continent that have lasted until today, and to forcibly impose the segregation logic on the basis of nationality on those who have been taught that such a thing is impossible," she pointed out.

According to Zakharova, the EU countries do not seem to realize that "by such blatantly discriminatory actions, the EU just puts an end to the entire social, humanitarian, human rights policy, which it has been implementing at the legislative level."

Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Finland, Estonia and Latvia have already banned Russian cars. Norway will ban them from October 3. Bulgaria has also reportedly imposed a ban on Russian cars from October 2.